Buy Local! A sustainable list of Albanian Food Products

TIRANA, April 17

Stuck at home: Take a look at your fridge, or pantry. How much of what you buy and consume is Albanian? The COVID-19 lockdown might be the best opportunity to evaluate your lifestyle and how your choices can help the environment, local businesses, Albanian producers and farmers.

Some tips

First, cultivate some zero waste habits in the kitchen

Make your stock/broth with vegetable scraps. Make spoon sweets, marmalade, and bitter orange peel spoon sweet or anything you like and that’s in season. Buy all produce from local farmers.

Buy Albanian olive oil, honey, wine. We all have that trusted friend/relative who knows a reliable person somewhere on the Ionian coast or Bjeshke that makes delicious olive oil or honey.

If you have a grandmother, but not her recipe book, something’s wrong. If you don’t keep her recipes, you’ll find yourself going restaurant after restaurant seeking that unique grandma food taste, and you won’t find anywhere.

Indulge in local cuisine. Dibra makes Jufka, why can’t you make your tagliatelle, pappardelle, ravioli, tortellini, and gnocchi?

Have a Sunday trahana family breakfast.

Create your zahire pantry, cherry compote from Peshkopia, cured meat from Pogradec, rosnica, and trahana from Lunxheria, spoon sweets from Permet, spices, and herbs from all over the country, etc.

If you can’t mill your flour, look for a local supplier. For example, Mullixhiu in Tirana mills different types of flour and it tastes heavenly.

Everything that grows has roots

Food has incredible influences on thoughts, moods, sleep, wishes and maybe people’s future.

The Albanian food and his childhood in Xhepcisht, Tetovo are at roots of Rene Rexhepi and his Noma. Think about it.

The country lifestyle gained popularity in Albania during recent years. Think about your roots and take the time to reconnect with the countryside when the coronavirus is over.

Why is important to buy local food?

When you go to the market to buy fruit and vegetable what do you consider more? The price? Is that apple a good looking apple, does it look fresh? Does it taste as good as the apples from your childhood? Did it cross the ocean to come to your market or is it a local product?

Buying local food is important for many reasons. First, it has a local impact. When consumers choose locally sourced products over imported ones they make it possible that money stays within their own or another local community. A locally sourced product is fresh because it doesn’t travel long distances. Albania is a small country and freshly picked fruit or vegetables can be transported within 24 hours from south to north. For example, the distance between Konispol and Vermosh 469 km. Short transport distances mean that the product is riper and tastier. In terms of lifestyle choices, this helps you reduce your carbon footprint as your favorite products come from a nearby area.

Another fact is that those transport wood pallets that are commonly used for crafting projects in bars, restaurants, and even homes are treated in chemicals to prevent the spread of invasive insects and plant diseases from one country to another. Even though the product has been transported in the best possible conditions, such details have an impact on some people.

If you want to find farmers that don’t use pesticides, look for producers or areas that also make honey. Beekeeping is not an easy hobby, and those farmers who are also beekeepers avoid the use of pesticides. They tend to have a more sustainable approach to organic agriculture and rural development.

Another big plus is that local products are seasonal. Albanians of a certain age remember the time when apples were available in the market only during their season. Nowadays, better storing techniques make possible to have apples all year round. However, cherries, green plumes, persimmons, mulberries, and chestnuts keep us in touch with the seasons. It’s important to mentions that seasonal products are abundant and less expensive. One rarely sees cherries in Albanian markets during winter. They are too expensive and most people can’t afford them.

Below is a list of local food festivals organized all over Albania.

Strawberry Festival, Fier

Mussels Festival Saranda-Ksamil

Barley Festival in Pojan Fier

Turkey festival, Cakran Fier

Fergesa festival Tirana

Vera n’Shesh, a Wine festival in Shesh Village, Ndroq

Tomato Festival, Shengjergj

The Olive Oil Festival in Tirana

The Ice Cream Festival in Durres

Grape harvest festival in Topana Hills

The Pie (Lakrori) festival in Korca

The Beer Festival in Korca

Grappa Festival in Boboshtica

The Apple Festival in Korca

Korani fish Festival in Pogradec

The Sweets Festival in Maliq

Qifqi Festival in Gjirokastra

The Wine Festival in Permet

The Olive Festival in Vlora

The Eel Festival in Narta Lagoon

The Honey Festival in Dhermi

Manderina Festival in Konispol

The Chestnut Festival in Rec

Puka Beer festival in Puka

Boza Festival in Kukes

The Pasterma (cured meat) festival in Lekbibaj

The Chestnut Day in Bajrram Curri

The Grappa Festival in Skrapar

The Walnuts Festival in Skrapar

The Cherry Festival in Dibra

The Watermelon Festival in Divjaka

The Eel festival in Karavasta

The Olive Festival in Roskovec

The Grape feast in Shijak

The Feast of Honey in Librazhd

The Potato Festival in Librazhd

The Oregano festival in Cerrik

