Over 3.3 mln Foreign Tourists Visit Albania in Five Months

TIRANA, June 25

Some 3.3 million foreign tourists visited Albania in January – May 2024, marking a 38.2 percent increase from the previous year, the latest data released by the Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) confirmed.

Including Albanian citizens, 4.7 million people visited Albanians during the first five months of the year.

Moreover, official data confirm that the number of foreign visitors in May increased 38.1 percent year-over-year to 973.688 visitors.

Citizens from European countries constituted the largest group of tourists during January – May, accounting for over 3.1 million visitors.

Data confirm that Albania is exceeding expectations and will see a new record in tourist arrivals in 2024.

Besides tourists from the Balkan countries, there was a surge in the number of visitors from Poland, the Czech Republic, Italy, and Spain. The Adriatic coast and Durres are the main destinations for organized tours. Meanwhile, the southern Riviera, in particular Saranda and Ksamil is the top destination among independent travelers.

Besides the coastal areas, there’s a huge interest in culture and nature experiences.

Source: INSTAT

Photo Credit: Unsplash