‘Made in Albania’ Fruit and Vegetables at Fruit Logistica 2020

TIRANA, February 12

‘Made in Albania’ exporters were among the 3,300 exhibitors at the international leading international fair for fruit and vegetable marketing Fruit Logistica 2020 in Berlin. This edition of the fair held on 5-7 February recorded 72,000 visitors from all over the world. Sustainability was on the focus of this edition of the fair, from production to freight transport.

Albania was represented by a number of exhibitors that specialize in fresh fruit and vegetable collection and export.

Find below the profiles of the Albanian fresh fruit and vegetables’ producers:

Doni Fruits LLC ALBANIA

Doni started as a small family business, established at the beginning of the year 1958 with the activity of collecting, cultivating and exporting fruits and vegetables.

Main products: Tomatoes, watermelon, cucumber, peppers, cabbages, leek, apple, strawberries, green onion, tangerines, melon, etc.

Doni products are certified with Global G.A.P. (Good Agricultural Practices)

Export markets: Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Netherland, Spain, Italy, Hungary, Norway, Iraq, France, Romania, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Czech Republic, Croatia, Poland, Ukraine, Belarus, Serbia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, and Bosnia & Herzegovina, etc.

ADAD Malore

ADAD Malore is an agricultural association, created in 1996 with activities in the field of agriculture and rural development. Now has become a strong producer organization focused in mountainous areas of Albania.

The mission of ADAD Malore is supporting the activities of producers to improve the social-economic level. The main activity of the organization is to organize events of local and national importance mainly for agriculture and rural development, tourism, and crafts.

Fresh fruit: apple, plums, cherries, pomegranates, and peach.

Processed fruit: dried figs and plums, and apple juice.

Export markets: Italy, Greece, Serbia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Croatia, etc.

Main Market channels: Supermarket chain, wholesale market, retail shop.

Dupi Fruit, Kavaja

Global GAP certified

Dupi Frut Ltd was established in 2015 in Kavaja, Albania. It is specialized in wholesale of fresh fruits and vegetables. The main activity of the company is cultivating, producing and trading of garlic. Dupi Frut is among the few Albanian companies using high-end equipment, machines, and infrastructure in the production of garlic. The company offers in the market a wide range of garlic products such as Garlic Head, Peeled garlic and Minced garlic at a total product’s capacity of about 100 tons/month. The company exports its products to Italy, Croatia, and the US. They are offered both in supermarket chains and wholesale markets.

A&V Sakaj

Sakaj business started in Fier in 2005 as a small family enterprise. They collect and export products from local farmers.

Main products: tomato, cucumber, peppers, dried figs, etc.

Export markets: Greece, Serbia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Germany, and Austria.

Hatija Company

Hatija Company LTD was registered in 2012 with the activity of collecting agricultural products for export from the farmers of Berat, Fier, and Lushnja area.

Main products: tomatoes, peppers, cucumber, squash, cabbage, leeks, cherry tomatoes, strawberries, cabbage, salads, watermelons, melons, etc.

Export markets: Ukraine, Netherlands, Spain, France, Italy, Croatia, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia, Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iraq, Syria, etc.

Agro Iliria group shpk

Agro Iliria was established in 2014 in the Divjaka area. It cultivates pomegranates of wonderful one and Ako varietals and Goji berries.

Lea 2011 LTD Durres

Lea 2011” Ltd was established in 2009 and focuses on the export of chestnuts mostly in the Italian market. It is one of the main traders in Albania which exports chestnuts in large volumes. The company also exports wild blueberry, collected from mountains 800 – 2400 m high. Lea other activities the company conducts, include the cultivation of non-hybrid watermelon variety, in order to export it towards EU countries.

Elkos Group Lushnja

It’s a modern center with a surface of 30,000 m², equipped with necessary conditions, such as controlled rooms for flow with a high capacity of fruits and vegetables. Equipment for pre-cooling, washing, cleaning and standardization, selection and calibration.

Tomato-Al Berat

Certified with Global GAP

Tomato-AL sh.p.k is founded in 1998 as joint cooperation of the best farmers of the area, agricultural experts and a trader, as a response to the higher demand of the market for qualitative and added value Albanian fruits and vegetables.

Main products: tomato, cucumber, pepper, cabbage, cherry tomato, leek, melon, watermelon, strawberry, orange, clementine, lemon, peach, cherry, grapes, etc.

Main export markets: Serbia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Croatia, Slovenia, Austria, Lithuania, Latvia, Netherlands, Germany

Main market channels: supermarket chains, wholesale markets

Bio Trade Albania

Bio Trade Albania started production and distribution of fruits and vegetables, natural and organic products in 2016.

Fruit Energy Shpk

Fruit Energy sh.p.k is an Italian company based in Tirana, Albania, which produces and sells basaltic rock substrate for vegetables, flowers, and fruits greenhouses.

Source: Fruit Logistica

Photo Credit: Doni fruits Albania