Wizz Air Opens New Base in Tirana and Launches 15 New Routes

TIRANA, May 29

Budapest-based low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced on Friday the launch of 15 new routes from its new base in Tirana International Airport. Wizz Air co-founder and CEO Jozsef Varadi said that the Albanian base will have three based Airbus A320 aircrafts starting July 2020.

The three aircraft will support the operation of a network of 26 destinations including the following 15 new low-fare routes to:

Paris-Beauvais Airport, EuroAirport Mulhouse (France),

Brussels South Charleroi (Belgium),

Eindhoven (Netherlands),

Karlsruhe / Baden-Baden, Hamburg, Berlin-Schonefeld, Frankfurt-Hahn (Germany),

Prague (Czech Republic),

Heraklion/Crete, Rhodes (Greece),

Bari, Catania, Milan Malpensa, Turin (Italy)

Wizz Air started its operations in Albania in April 2017 with Budapest-Tirana-Budapest route. The new destinations bring the number of routes from and to Tirana to 25. Tickets are available for flights.

Tirana – Brussels Charleroi (Wednesday, Sunday, from July 1)

Tirana – Eindhoven (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, from July 2)

Tirana – Prague (Monday, Friday, from July 3)

Tirana – Paris Beauvais (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from July 15)

Tirana – Berlin SFX (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from July 15)

Tirana – Karlsruhe/Baden Baden (Wednesday, Sunday, from July 15)

Tirana – Bari (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday, from July 15)

Tirana – Rhodes (Thursday, Sunday, from July 16)

Tirana – Frankfurt Hahn (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, from July 16)

Tirana – Milan Malpensa (Daily, from July 16)

Tirana – Turin (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, from July 16)

Tirana – Heraklion (Tuesday, Saturday, from July 17)

Tirana – EuroAirport Mulhouse Basel (Tuesday, Saturday, from July 18)

Tirana – Catania (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, from July 23)

Tirana – Hamburg (Monday, Friday, from July 24)

Source: Wizz Air

Photo Credit: TIA