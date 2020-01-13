Wizz Air Announces 5 New Routes Tirana – Italy

TIRANA, January 13

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced on Monday that it will double its routes to Tirana with five new non-stop flights from and to Italian cities. The new direct flights from Milan-Bergamo, Pisa, Bologna, Verona, and Venice-Treviso to Tirana will start on spring-summer. The company confirms that tickets are available and can be booked on the airline’s website with fares starting from Euro 30.

Chief Commercial Officer of the airline, George Michalopoulos said that the carrier is strongly committed to creating new opportunities for its Albanian passengers.

Other destinations to Tirana operated by Wizz Air include Budapest, London, Vienna, Dortmund, and Memmingen/Munich West.

The company’s decision came while Italian carrier Fly Ernest is going through financial issues and canceled numerous flights from and to Tirana.

Details on each route

Milan Bergamo – Tirana

Operating days: daily

Launch date: 29 March

Bologna – Tirana

Operating days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Launch date: 1 May

Verona – Tirana

Operating days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Launch date: 1 May

Venice Treviso – Tirana

Operating days: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Launch date: 1 August

Pisa (Tuscany) – Tirana

Operating days: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Read also: Airlines that Fly to Albania

easyJet Launches Two New Routes to Tirana

Cheap Flights to Tirana, Tips and Travel Hacks

easyJet to Launch London-Tirana-London Route in 2020

Launch date: 31 March

Source: Wizz Air

Photo: Inauguration of Vienna – Tirana – Vienna Route, credit: Tirana International Airport