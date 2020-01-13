Wizz Air Announces 5 New Routes Tirana – Italy

TIRANA, January 13
Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced on Monday that it will double its routes to Tirana with five new non-stop flights from and to Italian cities. The new direct flights from Milan-Bergamo, Pisa, Bologna, Verona, and Venice-Treviso to Tirana will start on spring-summer. The company confirms that tickets are available and can be booked on the airline’s website with fares starting from Euro 30.
Chief Commercial Officer of the airline, George Michalopoulos said that the carrier is strongly committed to creating new opportunities for its Albanian passengers.
Other destinations to Tirana operated by Wizz Air include Budapest, London, Vienna, Dortmund, and Memmingen/Munich West.
The company’s decision came while Italian carrier Fly Ernest is going through financial issues and canceled numerous flights from and to Tirana.
Details on each route
Milan Bergamo – Tirana
Operating days: daily
Launch date: 29 March
Bologna – Tirana
Operating days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
Launch date: 1 May
Verona – Tirana
Operating days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
Launch date: 1 May
Venice Treviso – Tirana
Operating days: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
Launch date: 1 August
Pisa (Tuscany) – Tirana
Operating days: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
Launch date: 31 March
Source: Wizz Air
Photo: Inauguration of Vienna – Tirana – Vienna Route, credit: Tirana International Airport
