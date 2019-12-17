easyJet to Launch London-Tirana-London Route in 2020

TIRANA, December 17

British leading low-cost airline easyJet announced that it will operate 25 new routes in 2020 from the UK, including its first London-Tirana flight. The new service from Gatwick to Tirana will start on May 1, with three flights per week, while the route already went on sale.

This will be the third route that is going to operate to and from Tirana, following the launch of direct flights to Milan and Geneva.

“We expect our new destinations to be especially popular amongst customers – offering something different from typical bucket and spade holidays. We are continuing to deliver a network of destinations which provide our customers with flexibility and choice, underlining our commitment to providing the destinations our customers want,” UK country manager for EasyJet Ali Gayard said.

Currently, three airlines operate weekly direct routes from Tirana to London. British Airways also serves the Gatwick-Tirana route. Albanian airline Albawings operates Tirana – London STN, while Hungarian Wizz Air serves Tirana – London Luton.

Source: TravelBulletin UK