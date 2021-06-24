Spain Further Eases Travel Requirements for Albania

TIRANA, June 24

Spain decided to further ease travel restrictions for people residing in Albania, the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs (MEFA) confirms. Spain was the first European Union member country that decided to lift travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people residing in Albania.

Now, Spain decided to lift travel restrictions for people traveling with a biometric passport who provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID19 test.

According to MEFA’s announcement, besides the abovementioned documents, travelers must be equipped with a valid travel document and a code that can be obtained at the travel health website at least 48 hours before departure.

Moreover, children aged six and up need to present a negative COVID-19 test result.

The list of vaccines approved by the Spanish authorities includes Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen, and Sinopharm.

Further on, the list of countries that lifted or eased restrictions for travel for all purposes includes Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece, France, Hungary, Netherlands, and Portugal.

The Netherlands is one of the few countries that doesn’t require any type of COVID-19 test, vaccination certificates or undergo quarantine. However, those traveling by air will have to fill in a health declaration. However, each of the countries might have a specific entry protocol. Yet, each of the countries might have specific entry protocols for health declarations or children.

Source: MEFA