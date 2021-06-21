Germany Lifts Travel Restrictions for Albanian Travelers

TIRANA, June 21

The German government lifted all travel restrictions for people residing in Albania starting Sunday, June 20, the Embassy of Germany to Tirana confirmed.

Hence, travel to Germany for all purposes is now permitted again. However, a negative test result, or proof of vaccination, or proof of recovery from COVID-19 is still required for entry via air travel.

German authorities consider fully vaccinated travelers who received all the required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine cited on the website of the Paul Ehrlich Institute. The list includes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca/Oxford, and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines. On entry, travelers must have proof of vaccination in written or digital form.

Moreover, Travelers who can prove they were previously infected with COVID through a positive PCR test, taken at least 28 days but no more than six months prior, and who show no relevant symptoms are considered to be fully recovered.

In the meantime, travelers who are neither fully vaccinated nor fully recovered must continue to present a negative COVID test prior to departure.

Source: German Embassy Tirana