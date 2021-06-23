Wizz Air to Launch Flights from Tirana to Barcelona and Cologne

TIRANA, June 23

Hungarian airline Wizz Air will expand its base at Tirana International Airport with a new aircraft and launch two new direct connections with Barcelona and Cologne.

Based on the airline’s online booking engine, the Tirana-Barcelona-Tirana route will start to operate on July 31st. The destinations will be served twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Meanwhile, the Tirana-Cologne-Tirana service will begin on August 1st operating twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

Wizz Air started its operations in Albania in April 2017 with the Budapest-Tirana-Budapest route and further established its base at TIA in 2020. The new destinations bring the number of routes from and to Tirana to 30. Tickets are available for flights.

Read also: Airlines that Fly to Albania

Source: Wizz Air

Photo credit: TIA