Vaccinated Albanians Can Now Travel to Spain

TIRANA, June 8

Starting Monday, June 7, Spain reopened to vaccinated travelers from around the world, including Albania. According to the Embassy of Spain to Tirana, Albanian citizens fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a European Medicines Agency- (EMA) or World Health Organization- (WHO) approved vaccine more than 14 days before departure can now enter Spain.

In the meantime, Tirana International Airport (TIA) confirmed that the list of vaccines approved by the Spanish authorities includes Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen, Sinopharm, and Sinovac-CoronaVac.

Vaccinated travelers will need a QR code generated through the Spain Travel Health website.

Moreover, minor children are allowed to enter Spain with their vaccinated parents. Yet, children aged six and up need to present a vaccination certificate, a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours before arrival, or a medical certificate documenting recovery from COVID-19.

This decision makes Spain the first EU country that opens for fully vaccinated Albanian citizens. Currently, Albanians equipped only with a biometric passport can travel to a handful of countries in the region. So far, only EU citizens and their family members, long-term EU residents and their family members, and travelers with an essential function or need have been able to travel from Albania to the EU countries.

Source: Embassy of Spain in Albania, TIA