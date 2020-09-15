Low-Cost Airline Touches 33% Market Share amid COVID-19

TIRANA, September 15

The summer of 2020 was expected to see the highest figures ever on passenger air traffic from and to Albania. But the numbers dropped significantly, due to Coronavirus safety measures, subdued traffic, and travel restriction. Hence, the number of passengers that traveled to and from Tirana International Airport in July was 151,677, the Civil Aviation Authority confirmed. According to CAA, July was considered as the most difficult month in terms of passenger traffic. Based on the monthly data, 17 airlines including charter flights to and from Albania in July.

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air saw more than 149,400 passengers which accounted for 33 percent of the market share. Wizz Air established a base in Tirana in July and currently has the highest number of direct routes (a total of 25) form and to Albania.

Further on, second on the list of airlines by passenger traffic in July were charter flights with 26,881 passengers or 18 percent of the market share.

Blue Panorama accounted for 13 percent of the market share, while Albanian airlines Air Albania and Albawings had respectively ten and nine percent of the market share.

The drop in airline passenger traffic is caused by the fact that Albania is not part of the European Union list of safe travel countries. On their part, EU citizens are advised to avoid non-essential travel to risk areas. Meanwhile, different countries have specific rules in place. For example, German authorities define that all arrivals from Albania to Germany have to undergo a coronavirus test upon entering the country or produce a negative test document taken no longer than 48-hours before entering Germany.

On the other hand, Albanian citizens who don’t hold an EU or Schengen area member country citizenship or residence permit cannot travel to those countries.

All passengers can check confirmed flights and flight safety requirements at Tirana International Airport.

Source: CAA

Photo Credit: TIA