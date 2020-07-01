EU Leaves Albania Off its List of Safe Travel Countries

TIRANA, July 1

As the rumor mill said during the last week, Albania and three other Western Balkan (WB) countries did not make the cut of safe third countries that can travel to the EU. Meanwhile, temporary travel restrictions for non-essential travel into the EU were lifted only for nationals from Montenegro and Serbia among the WB6.

The recommendation adopted on Tuesday by the European Council defines that starting 1 July EU member states will start lifting the travel restrictions for residents of Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, and China subject to confirmation of reciprocity.

Moreover, the criteria that countries must meet to get travel restrictions lifted, cover in particular the epidemiological situation and containment measures, including physical distancing, as well as economic and social considerations.

In terms of the epidemiological situation the listed countries should meet the following criteria: