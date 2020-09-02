Germany Requires Tests and Quarantine for Arrivals from Albania

TIRANA, September 2

The German Embassy in Tirana announced on Wednesday that all arrivals from Albania to Germany have to undergo a coronavirus test upon entering the country or produce a negative test document taken no longer before entering Germany. The Embassy pointed out that this and other measures are required given that Albania is considered a risk area by the Robert Koch Institute.

Hence, all travelers of any nationality arriving in Germany from Albania must proceed immediately to their house or another suitable place of accommodation, such as hotels, and stay in quarantine for 14 days. Moreover, they must inform their health authority on their address. If travelers cannot provide a negative test certificate, they can get tested for free. This is possible at many airports in Germany.

According to zusammengegencorona.de, violations of the above-mentioned regulations may be punished as administrative offenses, attracting fines of up to 25,000 euros in some cases!

Source: German Embassy to Tirana