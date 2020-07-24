easyJet Launches London-Tirana Route

TIRANA, July 24

UK low-cost air carrier EasyJet will inaugurate today, Friday 24, the new route London-Tirana-London. The new service was expected to start on 1 May, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions. Based on the airline summer timetable, London (Gatwick)-Tirana will be operated three times a week, on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays until 23 October. Moreover, the airline is expected to resume Tirana – Milan service on Monday, 27 July, and Tirana – Geneva on 1 October.

On its part, Tirana International Airport (TIA) recommends travelers to contact airlines and governments on general requirements on self-quarantining. Currently, only European Union residents and nationals are eligible to board these outbound flights to the EU at this time.

Source: easyJet