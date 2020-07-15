Austria Bans Albania Flights Due to COVID-19

TIRANA, July 15

Austria is expanding the list of banned regular flights with ten countries, Albania among them, starting July 16th, the Embassy of Albania and the Embassy of Kosovo to Vienna announced on Tuesday. Planes from those countries won’t be allowed to land in Austria. The other countries in the region affected by the ban are Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, and Serbia.

Meanwhile, the news was confirmed by Austrian Airlines on Wednesday following a decision issued by the Austrian Federal Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection.

The new decree is valid until 31 July. Moreover, the airline informs that passengers whose flights were canceled and who do not want to make use of the rebooking options can apply for a refund using the online form on the Austrian Airlines website. Passengers who wish to take their flight at a later date have various rebooking options and can start their rebooked journey up until the end of 2021.

Currently, the route Vienna-Tirana-Vienna is also operated by WizzAir.



Source: Albania in Vienna, Austrian airlines