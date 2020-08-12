Albanian Youth and the Labor Market: Why It’s Not a Match

TIRANA, August 12

While 12 August, International Youth Day, commemorates Youth Engagement for Global Action (2020 theme), surveys in Albania show that the main action young people have been taking during the last years is leaving the country. A national report on Youth in Albania by the National Youth Resource Centre Albania (YRCA) and the Albanian National Youth Network explored the complex challenges young people have been facing in Albania. Based on the report, the situation of young people in the country didn’t make progress compared to the findings of the previous year. On the contrary, existing problems were not solved, while recent events including the 26 November earthquake and the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak add to challenges for Albanian youth.

According to the report, 140,390 young people left Albania during the last ten years.

Currently, there are 661,365 people aged 15-29 in Albania. Young people make 23.2 percent of the population. The findings of the report show that the lockdown had a major impact on the socio-economic situation for Albanian young people. Over 66 percent of the participants in the survey report said that the lockdown caused an increase in pricing for basic commodities. Moreover, 48.5 percent of the respondents said that they or a family member lost their jobs during the lockdown. About 55.9 percent of young people participating in the report said that they don’t believe that official measures will solve the economic crisis. Further on, the youth unemployment rate remains a major concern in Albania, especially among young graduates.

Another finding from the report confirmed increased domestic violence during the lockdown.

In terms of the legal framework on youth, the report highlights that the Law on Youth was adopted by the Albanian Parliament without previous consultation with the civil society and other stakeholders. Thus, the report considers the law is one-sided and incomplete.

Youth, education, skills, and the labor market

The future will be shaped by ICT/IT

A previous study, the Youth labor market by RisiAlbania that investigated the causes of the situation of youth position in the labor market found a long list of factors that cause the mismatch between job supply and demand.

One of the main findings is related to the fact that Albanian youths still prefer traditional fields of study such as economics, law, and medicine that don’t match the global market trends. Youth rely on family orientation when they choose their education. Information on market dynamics and related indicators are less consulted,” the report confirms.

Further on, acquaintances and family connections continue to play a decisive role when accommodating youth in the labor market, while economic reasons and geographical limitations hamper the transition to value-added jobs.

She study suggests that more value-added sectors such as tourism and ICT should be at the core of employment promotion policies for the high impact in employment given their growth track following global interest and demand. More findings are available HERE.

