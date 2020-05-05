Highest Paid Jobs in Albania in 2019

TIRANA, May 5

Information and telecommunication technology (ICT) and finance and insurance jobs topped the list of the highest-paying occupations in Albania in 2019. The future of the ICT sector seems very bright, considering that it was among the least affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Official data released on Tuesday from the Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) confirm that besides ICT, the most paid professions in Albania were lawmakers, senior civil servants, and executive directors.

The average monthly gross wage per employee in 2019 was Lek 52,380. Compared to 2018, the average monthly gross wage per employee increased by 3.5 percent. In the meantime, the gender pay gap was 10.1 percent. Thus, men had an average monthly gross wage of 10.1 percent higher than women. The gender pay was higher in enterprises belonging to the economic activity groups mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, water supply, sewerage, and waste management and remediation activities. The gender pay gap was 34.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the data show that the average monthly gross wage was above the average for economic activities such as financial and Insurance Activities, Information and communication, Public administration and defense; compulsory social security; education; human health and social work activities.

On the other hand, jobs in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, transport and storage, accommodation and food service activities, and agriculture, forestry and fishing were the average level.

Read also: Albania has Lowest Corporate Income Tax for ICT Companies among WB6

Source: INSTAT