WizzAir to Launch TIA-Malmo and TIA-Stockholm Routes

TIRANA, March 11

Hungarian low-cost carrier and the fastest-growing airline in the Albanian air transport over the last years WizzAir will allocate new aircraft to its Albania-based fleet as well as launch six new routes from Tirana. This will be the fourth aircraft allocated on Tirana base. It will operate direct routes from Tirana International Airport (TIA) to Malmo and Stockholm in Sweden, and between TIA and Genoa, Pescara, Ancona, and Rome Ciampino in Italy.

According to TIA, the new aircraft will join the fleet based in Albania on May 28th.

NEW ROUTES AVAILABLE 🇦🇱 Want to fly back home to your loved ones for a visit or have them easily visit you? You can now… Posted by Wizz Air on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Tirana-Malmo route will start on May 14 and it will operate twice a week, respectively on Mondays and Fridays.

Moreover, Tirana-Stockholm Skavasta will begin service on May 15 and operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

In the meantime, WizzAir will boost the frequency of Tirana-Rome connection to five times a week.

Read Also: Airlines that Fly to Albania

Flydubai to Launch Direct Flights from Dubai to Tirana

Source: TIA, WizzAir

Photo credit: WizzAir Facebook Page