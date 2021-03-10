Flydubai to Launch Direct Flights from Dubai to Tirana

TIRANA, March 10

UAE-based budget airline Flydubai will introduce direct flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Tirana on March 28th starting from Euro 210 for a one-way trip.

The new route was confirmed both by Tirana International Airport and the Flydubai carrier. The service will operate from terminal 2 of DXB. The flights will depart Dubai every Thursday and Sunday morning arriving in Tirana around midday. The return from TIA will operate on the same days at 13:30 hours (local time). The flights will be operated by the airline’s Boeing 737.

Another week and another new destination! From 28 March, we’ll fly twice a week from Dubai to Tirana, the capital of… Posted by flydubai on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

“Emirates will codeshare on this route offering travelers more seamless connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub to 155 destinations between both the Emirates and Flydubai networks including Australia, China, Indian Ocean, Japan, and South Asia,” TIA said on its announcement.

The new route will help boost business and tourism travel between Asian countries and Albania. More information on COVID-19 measures in place and travel requirements is provided by TIA.

Source: TIA, Flydubai

Photo credit: Flydubai Boeing 737-800, credit: Papas Dos via Commons Wikimedia licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic