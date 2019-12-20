Wizz Air Inaugurates New Route Tirana-Vienna

TIRANA, December 20

The new nonstop flight route between Tirana and Vienna operated by Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air was inaugurated on Thursday. The first flight from Vienna arrived at Tirana International Hotel at 12:30 when it was welcomed with the traditional water cannon salute.

The direct route of WizzAir from Vienna to Tirana will be three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. On certain days, you could find flight tickets as low as €20, and such prices, are expected to compete with the higher ticket prices of its rival, Austrian Airlines, which flies from Vienna to Tirana, twice daily, 7 days a week.

According to the official data by the Authority of Civil Aviation, the Hungarian carrier has seen rapid growth in Albania. The data show that in October 2019 Wizz Air had a growth in passengers by 171 percent compared to October 2018.

WizzAir Airline, which is headquartered in Budapest, started its direct routes to Tirana, around 3 years ago, firstly with the flight Tirana-Budapest, adding over the years other European destinations, connecting Tirana with Dortmund and Memmingen in Germany, and London Luton in the United Kingdom.



Read also: Airlines that Fly to Albania

easyJet Launches Two New Routes to Tirana

Cheap Flights to Tirana, Tips and Travel Hacks

easyJet to Launch London-Tirana-London Route in 2020

Source/Photo Credit: TIA