Tirana to London Flights Resume as Covid-19 Restrictions Are Eased

TIRANA, April 12

The Tirana International Airport (TIA) informed on Monday that the direct flight routes between Tirana and London will resume as authorities are easing some COVID-19 restrictions.

According to TIA’s announcements, those airlines are expected to resume flights soon.

Wizz Air has scheduled the first TIA-London Luton and vice-versa on April 14. Moreover, British Airways will resume flights on April 17th, while EasyJet has the first scheduled flight from London to Tirana on June 2021. Meanwhile, the Albanian airline Albawings that offers direct flights to London Stansted and vice-versa has the first flight scheduled for July 2. However, the travel schedules might change in the future. For changes or other travel-related information, passengers should contact the respective airlines.

Flights between Tirana and London were suspended since December after the UK confirmed a more infectious and “out of control” coronavirus variant.

Source/Photo Credit: TIA