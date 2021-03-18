Tirana – Munich Direct Flights to Start at End of March

TIRANA, March 18

Munich-Tiran-Munich is the newest nonstop route that will start operations at the end of March, Tiran International Airport confirmed. The route will be operated by Lufthansa airline twice a week, respectively on Tuesdays and Fridays, starting March 30th. Flight fares start at Euro 159 for a one-way ticket.

This new route is an option for travelers that prefer to fly full service. Other direct flights from Tirana to German cities have been operated by budget air carriers Albawings and WizzAir.

Wizzair flights from Albania to German airports in Berlin, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden, Memmingen are scheduled to resume by the end of March up to May.

Source: TIA