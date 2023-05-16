Ksamil among Airbnb’s Top Searched Stays for Summer 2023

TIRANA, May 16

The tinny village of Ksamil, its rocky coast, and islands, unknown to the world when Edward Lear (original travel influencer) visited and painted in April 1857, is now one of the most searched summer destinations worldwide according to Airbnb.

The 2023 Summer Release Highlights report by the San Francisco-based company confirms that travelers are looking for sun and sights. Based on the data collected by Airbnb, Ksamil ranks second in the list of the top ten searched destinations worldwide during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023. Ksamil changed a lot over the last decades. The rocky coast was turned into manmade beaches to accommodate the increasing number of visitors. The best time to visit Ksamil is from May to October, however, one could avoid the second half of July and August when it’s peak season and the village gets overcrowded, chaotic, and prices rise.

The city of Saranda, Butrinti Archeological Site, natural landmarks, local restaurants scattered in hinterland villages, hiking trail, and what remains of communism relics offer some alternatives for exploration other than sun basking and romantic sunsets.

Airbnb’s list of the top ten hottest stays searched worldwide for the upcoming summer includes:

Kuta Utara, Bali Ksamil, Albania Barcelona, Spain London, England Gotland, Sweden Louisville, KY, United States Rome, Italy Rouen, France Marrakesh, Morocco Grindelwald, Switzerland

