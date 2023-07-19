Lin’s Pile Dwelling Settlement Confirmed Oldests in Europe

TIRANA, July 19

The prehistoric pile dwelling in the Lin peninsula, Pogradec area is the oldest settlement of this type in Europe, specialists from the University of Bern confirmed. A team of archeologists from the University of Bern (UBern) and Albanian archeologists have been exploring the remains in the shore area of Ohrid Lake as well as underwater. Located just south of the Lin Peninsula, the prehistoric village dates back over 8500 years.

According to Albert Hafner, professor, and esteemed archeologist from the University of Bern, the pile-dwelling settlement of Lin developed agriculture up to 8000 – 9000 years ago. The findings confirm it as a settlement that pioneered agriculture and had a crucial role in spreading agricultural practices in areas such as nowadays Italy and further the European continent.

Professor Hafner highlighted that the settlement is over 2000 years older than the prehistoric pile-dwelling found in Switzerland.

Pile dwellings were wooden huts elevated above the ground or water level on wooden piles on the edges of lakes, rivers, or wetlands. This form of settlement provided protection from predators and other dangers, and access to fish supplies and water transportation. Pile dwelling sites are one of the most important archaeological sources for the study of early agrarian societies in Europe.

Source/Photo Credit: Lake Ohrid Heritage