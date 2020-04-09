Take Free Virtual Museum Tours in Albania

TIRANA, April 9
It’s springtime! The sun shines and the task of the world population is to stay home. Meanwhile, the challenge is to stay entertained during the coronavirus outbreak. Technology makes it easy to stay socially distanced and connected at the same time as quarantine entertainment is at arm’s length. From binge-watching to some quality online training the list of free things to do online in Albania is endless.
Where to find free virtual museum tours in Albania?
3D virtual tours offer the chance to explore in detail some of the most important museums in Albania. Indulge yourself in long hours of history, ethnography, archeology, and photography exploration in 12 museums spread throughout the country.
The list includes :
The National Historical Museum
The National Art Gallery
The House of Leaves
Marubi National Photography Museum in Shkodra
Gjergj Kastrioti Skenderbeu National Museum in Kruja
The Ethnographic Museum of Kruja
Onufri Museum in Berat
The National Ethnographic Museum in Berat
The National Museum of Medieval Art in Korca
The Archeological Museum in Durres
The Archeological Museum in Apollonia
The Archeological Museum of Butrint
Gjon Mili Museum in Korca
Kadare House in Gjirokastra
Saint Nicolas Monastery in Mesopotam, Saranda
Saint Nicolas Church in Voskopoja
Saint Mary Church in Voskopoja
Saint Mary Church in Gjirokastra
The Lead Mosque of Shkodra
Iljaz Bej Mihrahori Mosque in Korca
Muradie Mosque in Vlora
Saint Mary Monastery in Apollonia
Dollma Tekke in Kruja
A Difficult Journey exhibition Tirana, PM’s Office
Pietro and Larissa Quaroni exhibition, PM’s Office
Aleksander Moisiu, man and Artist Exhibition, PM’s Office
Shyqyri Sako Exhibition, PM’s Office
Source/Photo Credit: Kultura.gov.al
