Take Free Virtual Museum Tours in Albania

TIRANA, April 9

It’s springtime! The sun shines and the task of the world population is to stay home. Meanwhile, the challenge is to stay entertained during the coronavirus outbreak. Technology makes it easy to stay socially distanced and connected at the same time as quarantine entertainment is at arm’s length. From binge-watching to some quality online training the list of free things to do online in Albania is endless.

Where to find free virtual museum tours in Albania?



3D virtual tours offer the chance to explore in detail some of the most important museums in Albania. Indulge yourself in long hours of history, ethnography, archeology, and photography exploration in 12 museums spread throughout the country.

The list includes :

The National Historical Museum

The National Art Gallery

The House of Leaves

Marubi National Photography Museum in Shkodra

Gjergj Kastrioti Skenderbeu National Museum in Kruja

The Ethnographic Museum of Kruja

Onufri Museum in Berat

The National Ethnographic Museum in Berat

The National Museum of Medieval Art in Korca

The Archeological Museum in Durres

The Archeological Museum in Apollonia

The Archeological Museum of Butrint

Gjon Mili Museum in Korca

Kadare House in Gjirokastra

Saint Nicolas Monastery in Mesopotam, Saranda

Saint Nicolas Church in Voskopoja

Saint Mary Church in Voskopoja

Saint Mary Church in Gjirokastra

The Lead Mosque of Shkodra

Iljaz Bej Mihrahori Mosque in Korca

Muradie Mosque in Vlora

Saint Mary Monastery in Apollonia

Dollma Tekke in Kruja

A Difficult Journey exhibition Tirana, PM’s Office

Pietro and Larissa Quaroni exhibition, PM’s Office

Aleksander Moisiu, man and Artist Exhibition, PM’s Office

Shyqyri Sako Exhibition, PM’s Office

Source/Photo Credit: Kultura.gov.al