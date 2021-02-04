Bids Invited for Kukesi Airport Operational Support

TIRANA, February 4

The Air Navigation Services of Albania (Albcontrol) invited bids on operational support for starting operations at Kuksi Airport, northeastern Albania. The announcement was made on Thursday through the Public Procurement Agency (APP). The bid documents are available at the announcement under reference number REF-85750-02-03-2021.

The contract notice highlights that all bids must be submitted electronically by March 1s. The limit fund for the contract is Lek 25 million, no VAT included and the implementation time will be one month.

The technical specifications are available here.

Hopefully, this process can pave the way to the start of operations at Kuksi Airport, an important project that over the years became somewhat of a laughing stock.

Read also: KESH Invites Bids for 5.11MWp for Solar Plant

Albania Invites Bids for Marina Vlora Concession

Govt Invites Bids for Construction of Llogara Tunnel

Source: APP