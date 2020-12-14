Govt Invites Bids for Construction of Llogara Tunnel

TIRANA, December 14

The Albanian Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy (MIE) has invited bids for the construction of the Llogara tunnel, in the road section Orikum-Himara, part of Sh8 motorway Vlora – Saranda. The bid was made public during the weekend through Facebook, while the official application procedure was published on Monday by the Public Procurement Agency. The scope of the work includes the construction of a tunnel of approximately six kilometers long from Saint Eliza Bridge in Dukat to Palasa Bridge.

The limit fund for the project is over Lek 19 billion or about Euro 155 million. The last date to submit the bids is February 12, 2021, and the opening of the bids will take place also on February 12, 2021.

According to the notice of the contract, the winner of the contract must complete the project within 37 months.

As per tender documents, they are available both in the Albanian and English languages at the Public Procurement Agency, under reference number REF-81916-12-11-2020, at Notice of Announced Contract category.

Photo Credit: Abdulla Diku

Source: APP