Albania Invites Bids for Marina Vlora Concession

TIRANA, January 7

The Albanian Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy is inviting bids for a public-private partnership (PPP) 35-year concession contract for the design, construction, maintenance, and transfer of a tourist port in the city of Vlora. The bid was made public on Wednesday by the Public Procurement Agency. Based on the bid documents, the location of the project is within the existing sea-port of Vlora. It is considered to be part of the Masterplan of Lungomare project.

The last date to submit the bids is February 26th at 14:00 hours (CET). Each bidder must prepare and submit the bid electronically at the Public Procurement Agency. The bids can be submitted in Albanian or English languages. The official documents define that the documents issued/drafted in the Albanian language do not need to be in English, whereas documents issued/drafted in foreign languages should be accompanied by a certified translation into Albanian.

Moreover, the winning bidder must submit the original bid to the Contracting Authority. The original bid must be enclosed in an envelope/box, closed, and sealed. The name and address of the bidder should be marked on the envelope/box, together with the note: Bid for the project “On the concession/public-private partnership of the tourist port “Marina Vlora”. The validity term of the bids will be 150 days.

As per tender documents, they are available both in the Albanian and English languages at the Public Procurement Agency, under reference number REF-83630-01-05-2021, at Notice of Announced Contract category.

The city of Vlora is located on the southern coast of Albania, approximately 150 km north of the land border with Greece and specifically 157 km away from the largest border point with Greece, which is Kakavia cross-border point, about 140 km (75 Nm) on the coastline, with the Port of Corfu and only 90 km (50 Nm) from the Puglia region in Italy.

You can find a copy of the bidding procedure documents HERE.

Source: app.gov.al

Photo Credit: Vlora Port FB page