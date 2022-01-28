Beach Permit Applications open for Summer 2022

TIRANA, January 28

All commercial subjects that own an accommodation or service facility by the seaside can now apply for a recreational beach use permit. The application is free of cost and can be submitted through the e-Albania platform. This means that interested subjects must apply through their business account before March 27th.

Based on the official information, permits are going to be granted to subjects that will meet certain priorities.

Eligible applicants must:

own a beachfront accommodation facility

own an accommodation facility close to the beach station.

Applicants who don’t own accommodation facilities must have a food and or drink service with a capacity of at least 20 tables. The service has to be located close to the beach station.

For those who don’t comply with either of the requirements, there is a third option. The subject must require to set up a food and/or drink service at the beach station area. The allowed area for the service facility is up to 60 square meters.

Applicants can find the detailed information at e-Albania under ‘Kërkesë për ushtrimin e veprimtarisë si stacion plazhi’.

