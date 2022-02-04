Wizz Air Adds 4 Routes to Kukesi Airport Starting June

TIRANA, February 4

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air added Kukesi International Airport Zayed (Flatrat e Veriut) to its summer 2022 schedule. Starting June, the airline will launch four new direct routes from Kuksi airport respectively to Austria, France, and Germany. The airline completed a test flight from Tirana to Kukes on Friday to make the announcement.

The first scheduled flight is on June 1. It will connect the northeastern city with Karlsruhe/Baden Baden in Baden Württemberg, Germany. Moreover, the other route to Memmingen/Munich West will begin service on June 4th. On the same day will start operating the Kukesi-Vienna route. Meanwhile, the first flight from Kuksi to Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg, in the French Alsace region near the border tripoint between France, Germany, and Switzerland, is scheduled for June 3rd.

The four routes will operate twice weekly, while tickets are now available starting at €19.19.

The restart of operations at the Airport of Kukesi KFZ will mark the opening of a long-anticipated travel connection for Northeastern Albania and nearby regions in Kosovo as well. Kukesi is one of the poorest areas in Albania. Hopefully, the airport will bring development and economic growth to the area.

Some background

The airport of Kukes has been operational since the period of the Albanian Kingdom. The runway was built in the late 1929 – early 1930 in the area known as the Meteor Field. It served the route Tirana-Kukes. The flight lasted about an hour and the ticket cost was less than a Gold Franc.

During World War II, the Italian troops improved the runway and used it for military aircraft. The airport sopped operations during the Communist dictatorship.

Flight operations resumed for humanitarian aid in 1999 during the War of Kosovo. Sheikh Zayed of the United Arab Emirates donated $20 million for the construction of a proper airport. However, it never became functional until the last couple of years following reconstruction and improvements to the runway and overall infrastructure.

Source: Wizz Air

Photo credit: Kukesi Municipality