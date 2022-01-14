Wizz Air to Launch Tirana-Nice Route in April

TIRANA, January 14

Low-cost Hungarian carrier Wizz Air will launch a new low-fare route from Tirana International Airport (TIA) to Nice in the French Riviera. The new route will launch on March 28th. From April, the carrier will serve twice-weekly flights from Tirana to Nice, respectively on Mondays and Fridays. Tickets are now available starting at Euro 15.

Meanwhile, the other routes to French destinations will resume service in early March. The new route to the Cote d’Azur will budget travel opportunities to a fairly expensive region.

Source: Wizz Air

Photo by Arno Smit on Unsplash