What Cars Can You Import to Albania?

TIRANA, January 11

Citizens who plan to import a vehicle or those, who want to bring their car when moving to Albania, must check the vehicle’s emission standards. A car has to meet certain standards Euro emission standards before being registered in Albania, the General Directorate of Road Transport Services announced on Monday. The authority highlighted that a vehicle cannot be imported/ registered in Albania if it doesn’t meet the emission standards as stated below.

Euro 5 emission standard or higher only for:

Brand new cars with zero kilometers that have never been registered before in any country.

Vehicles such as buses and passenger vehicles (ATP, ATV, APV) of categories M2 and N1 with zero kilometers that have never been registered before in any country.

Euro 4 emission standard or higher for:

Used cars that have been registered before in another country.

Euro 3 emission standard or higher but not older than 15 years for:

Used vehicles such as buses and passenger vehicles (ATP, ATV, APV) of categories M2 and N1 manufactured no longer than 15 years before registration in Albania that were registered before in another country and meet the Euro 3 emission standard.

Also, the road authority explains that the last chance to register a vehicle manufactured in 2007 is December 31st, 2022.

Importing/bringing classic or antique vehicles

If you’re a fan of classic vehicles or you own one and want to bring it to Albania, you must first check with the RETRO website.

Source: dpshtrr

Photo Llogara Pass by Pavlo Rekun on Unsplash