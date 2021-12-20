Albania’s Top 10 Most Popular Cars in 2020

TIRANA, December 20

The number of new and second-hand cars on the roads of Albania increased in 2020, according to the latest figures unveiled by the Albanian Institute of Statistics. INSTAT released its second survey on motor vehicles in the country. The survey that refers to data from 2020 shows that the number of privately owned vehicles increased by 7.9 percent compared to 2019.

Based on the survey, the total number of active or temporarily unregistered vehicles in 2020 was 676.811, or 7.6 percent more than in 2019. Moreover, cars account for 79.9 percent or 539.497 of the total, while transport vehicles account only for 6.9 percent of the total number of vehicles.

In terms of car brands, the list of the ten most popular cars in Albania in 2020 was topped by Mercedes Benz, but a new luxury car brand made it to third place:

Mercedes-Benz – 18.2 percent Volkswagen – 17.0 percent Daimler Chrysler – 12.1 percent Ford Opel Audi Fiat Toyota BMW Renault

Cars by model year

The data show that 57.7 percent of cars in Albania were released between the 2000 and 2010 calendars. The most popular cars released in that period are Volkswagen, Daimler Chrysler, and Mercedes Benz. However, the Mercedes remains the most popular vehicle among the cars released before 2000.

Only 4.077 cars out of the total were released over the last two years.

Meanwhile, the number of electric cars in 2020 was 362 or 194.3 percent up compared to 2019.

Source: INSTAT

