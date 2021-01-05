Top 10 Most Popular Cars in Albania

TIRANA, January 5

If it could be judged by the cars that you see on the road, Albania wouldn’t look like one of the poorest countries in Europe. Albanians love cars and drive a lot despite their short commutes and small cities. With most of the people moving from remote parts of the country to bigger cities, many always travel back and forth for weekends or holidays. Besides this, the natural scenery makes Albania perfect for nature and road-trip lovers.

In the capital city, Tirana is common to spot highly-expensive and luxury cars often driven by people in their early 20s. Meanwhile, hybrid and electric cars are growing in popularity.

However, the first survey ever on motor vehicles in Albania by the Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) shows that Mercedes-Benz is still ruling the roads even nine years after that Top Gear getaway episode in Albania. The survey that refers to data from 2019 shows provides data on the types of active motor vehicles in Albania, the most popular brands, model year, and fuel type.

Based on the survey, there are 628,937 motor vehicles in Albania either active or temporarily unregistered. Cars account for 79.5 percent or 499,779 of the total, transport vehicles account for 7.1 percent.

In terms of car brands, here are the ten most popular in Albania by percentage

Mercedes-Benz – 31%

Volkswagen – 17%

Ford – 10%

Opel – 6%

Audi – 5%

Fiat – 4%

Toyota – 4%

BMW – 3%

Renault – 3%

Peugeot – 3%

By model year:

64.4 percent of cars in Albania were released between the 2000 and 2010 calendars

The most popular cars released in this period include Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen, Ford, and Opel

28.2 percent are cars introduced before 2000

The most popular cars released before 2000 include Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen, Ford, and Opel

7.4 percent of the cars were released between the 2011 and 2019 calendars

The most popular cars released during this period include Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen, Ford, and Audi

