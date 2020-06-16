Tirana among World Affordable Cities for Expats

TIRANA, June 16

Albania’s capital city Tirana ranks among the most affordable cities in the world for expatriates to live in according to the latest Mercer annual Cost of Living Survey. Tirana rose three places from last year ranking 163rd among 209 capital cities. The ranking is based on the cost of living and rental accommodation figures for March 2020.

However, Tirana is more expensive than some EU capitals including Warsaw 169th, Budapest 170th, Bucharest 174th, and Sofia 180th.

Compared to the region, Tirana is the more expensive capital city as Belgrade ranked 183rd, Sarajevo 197th, and Skopje 202nd. Meanwhile, Pristina and Podgorica are not included in the report.

Based on the report, Hong Kong retained its place as the most expensive city for expatriates, followed by Ashgabat, Tokyo, and Zurich. The top ten list continues with Singapore, New York, Shanghai, Bern, Geneva, and Beijing.

According to Mercer, governments and major companies use data from this survey to protect the purchasing power of their employees when transferred abroad.

Read also:

Living Costs of Albania

Visa and Residence Permits for Foreigners in Albania

Why Outsourcing to Albania?

Albania has Lowest Corporate Income Tax for ICT Companies among WB6

Outsourcing to Albania

Source: Mercer