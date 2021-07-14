Summer Destinations: Selcka Waterfall

TIRANA, July 14

Selcka Waterfall, not to be confused with Selca waterfall, is located in Selcka Gorge, southern Albania. The gorge that divides the mountain range Lunxheri – Bureto and is 2 km away from Gjirokastra. The Selcka valley is six km long is under the administration of Pogoni local unit and is also part of Zagoria Nature Park.

The valley is home to Selcka Canyon and Waterfall. Both are an alternative day trip for outdoor enthusiasts that visit Gjirokastra region.

The lack of infrastructure and the rugged terrain makes it difficult to access the waterfall. Selcka valley and the waterfall are important in terms of scientific and biodiversity values.

Source: AZM Gjirokastra