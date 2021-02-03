New Biometric Document Offices Open in France, Sweden, and Germany

TIRANA, February 3

Albanian citizens in France can apply for biometric documents at the newly opened office in Paris. The former member of the Albanian national football team Edvin Murati and a student were the first citizens to inaugurate the new service, the Embassy announced on Wednesday. Appointments can be scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.

The Albanian Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs confirmed that the service is now provided to all citizens who need to renew their passports or ID cards. The application can be done through the e-Albania platform. Afterward, the applicant needs to be present at the office to have fingerprints and a photo taken.

In the meantime, the same service started on Tuesday for all the Albanian citizens in Sweden and the Scandinavian region through the Albanian Embassy in Stockholm. Meanwhile, the Ministry informs that that the office for biometric documents applications at the Embassy of Albania in Berlin will open on Thursday, February 4th. The new offices will provide the service to the citizens living in the respective countries and in the countries covered by the diplomatic mission.

The MEFA invites all the citizens to submit their applications.

The opening of the additional offices will benefit all the citizens who needed to travel back to Albania to get their documents renewed.

Source/Photo credit: MEFA