Where Albanians Can Hope to Travel Visa-Free in 2021

When it comes to international travel during the coronavirus times, holders of an Albanian passport can visit just a handful of countries. Still, like in 2020 Albanian citizens continue to possess a passport that allows them to travel visa-free to 114 countries all over the world if COVID-19 travel restrictions were not taken into account.

According to the 2021 Henley and Partners Index, Albania ranks 52nd with 114 visa-free access destinations and 112 visas required destinations. Even though the figures are the same as in 2020, Albania jumped two places in the ranking.

In the meantime, Kosovo dropped three positions compared to 2020. Kosovo ranks 102 in the world with 40 visa-free destinations and 186 visa required destinations.

Meanwhile, passport holders from the countries of the region can travel to more countries compared to Albanians.

Bosnia and Herzegovina ranked 49th with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 117 countries

Montenegro ranked 45th with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 124 destinations

North Macedonia ranked 45th with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 124 destinations

Serbia ranked 38th with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 134 destinations.

Asian countries top the global ranking of the world’s three most powerful passports for 2021. Japan leads the way for the fourth straight year. The Japanese passport offers visa-free/visa on arrival access to 191 destinations.

Singapore ranks second with 190 visa-free destinations followed by South Korea, which shares third place with Germany with 189 visa-free destinations each.

* visa on arrival ** eTA

Asia

Bangladesh *

Cambodia *

Hong Kong (SAR China)

Indonesia

Kyrgyzstan *

Laos *

Macao (SAR China)

Malaysia

Maldives *

Nepal *

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka **

Timor-Leste *

Africa

Cape Verde Islands *

Comores Islands *

Egypt*

Gambia

Guinea-Bissau *

Kenya *

Madagascar *

Malawi *

Mauritania *

Mauritius *

Mayotte

Mozambique *

Reunion

Rwanda *

Senegal *

Seychelles *

Somalia *

Tanzania *

Togo *

Uganda *

Zambia *

Zimbabwe *

Oceania

Cook Islands

French Polynesia

Micronesia

New Caledonia

Niue

Palau Islands *

Samoa *

Tuvalu *

Europe

Andorra

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Faroe Islands

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Greenland

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Kosovo

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

San Marino

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

Vatican City

Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

Barbados

Bonaire; St. Eustatius and Saba

Curacao

Dominica

Dominican Republic

French West Indies

Haiti

Jamaica *

Maarten

Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Americas

Bolivia *

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

El Salvador

French Guiana

Middle East

Armenia *

Georgia

Iran *

Israel

Palestinian Territory

Turkey

The Henley Passport Index has been published since 2006 in cooperation with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world’s largest tourism information database.

