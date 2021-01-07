Where Albanians Can Hope to Travel Visa-Free in 2021

TIRANA, January 7
When it comes to international travel during the coronavirus times, holders of an Albanian passport can visit just a handful of countries. Still, like in 2020 Albanian citizens continue to possess a passport that allows them to travel visa-free to 114 countries all over the world if COVID-19 travel restrictions were not taken into account.
According to the 2021 Henley and Partners Index, Albania ranks 52nd with 114 visa-free access destinations and 112 visas required destinations. Even though the figures are the same as in 2020, Albania jumped two places in the ranking.
In the meantime, Kosovo dropped three positions compared to 2020. Kosovo ranks 102 in the world with 40 visa-free destinations and 186 visa required destinations.
Meanwhile, passport holders from the countries of the region can travel to more countries compared to Albanians.
Bosnia and Herzegovina ranked 49th with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 117 countries
Montenegro ranked 45th with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 124 destinations
North Macedonia ranked 45th with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 124 destinations
Serbia ranked 38th with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 134 destinations.
Asian countries top the global ranking of the world’s three most powerful passports for 2021. Japan leads the way for the fourth straight year. The Japanese passport offers visa-free/visa on arrival access to 191 destinations.
Singapore ranks second with 190 visa-free destinations followed by South Korea, which shares third place with Germany with 189 visa-free destinations each.
Check out the visa-free access destinations for Albanian passport holders and plan your 2021 adventures
* visa on arrival ** eTA
Asia
Bangladesh *
Cambodia *
Hong Kong (SAR China)
Indonesia
Kyrgyzstan *
Laos *
Macao (SAR China)
Malaysia
Maldives *
Nepal *
Singapore
South Korea
Sri Lanka **
Timor-Leste *
Africa
Cape Verde Islands *
Comores Islands *
Egypt*
Gambia
Guinea-Bissau *
Kenya *
Madagascar *
Malawi *
Mauritania *
Mauritius *
Mayotte
Mozambique *
Reunion
Rwanda *
Senegal *
Seychelles *
Somalia *
Tanzania *
Togo *
Uganda *
Zambia *
Zimbabwe *
Oceania
Cook Islands
French Polynesia
Micronesia
New Caledonia
Niue
Palau Islands *
Samoa *
Tuvalu *
Europe
Andorra
Austria
Belarus
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Faroe Islands
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Greenland
Hungary
Iceland
Italy
Kosovo
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Netherlands
North Macedonia
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
San Marino
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Ukraine
Vatican City
Caribbean
Antigua and Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Bonaire; St. Eustatius and Saba
Curacao
Dominica
Dominican Republic
French West Indies
Haiti
Jamaica *
Maarten
Vincent and the Grenadines
Trinidad and Tobago
Americas
Bolivia *
Brazil
Chile
Colombia
Ecuador
El Salvador
French Guiana
Middle East
Armenia *
Georgia
Iran *
Israel
Palestinian Territory
Turkey
The Henley Passport Index has been published since 2006 in cooperation with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world’s largest tourism information database.
Credit: Henley and Partners
Photo Credit: Tirana International Airport
