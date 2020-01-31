Museum, Castles & Archaeological Parks, What Were the Most Visited in 2019

TIRANA, January 31

Archeological parks were the most visited cultural travel destinations in Albania during 2019. Official data released by the Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) confirm that archeological parks won over museums and castles and other monuments of culture. All together, castles, museums, archeological parks, and monuments of cultures attracted 1,065,081 visitors or 6.7 percent more compared to 2018.

The data were collected from a list of sites that includes the archeological parks of Butrinti, Apolonia, Bylis, Shkodra, Lezha, Amantia, Orikum, Finiq, and Antigonea. The number of visitors to all those cultural sites was 424,860 or 12.4 percent more compared to 2018.

Meanwhile, the number of visitors to castles and other monuments of culture was 322,395 or 4.5 percent higher than the previous year. In the meantime, 317,826 people visited at least one museum during 2019.



The list of museums included important sites all over Albania such as the National Historical Museum in Tirana, Durresi Archeological Museum, the Independence Museum in Vlora, Gjergj Kastrioti Skanderbeg and the Ethnographic museums at Kruja Castle, Onufri and the Ethnographic museums in Berat, the Education, Middle Ages, and Archeological museums in Korca, Marubi National Photography Museum in Shkodra, and the House of Leaves in Tirana.

The list of castles and other monuments of culture included the castles of Berat, Gjirokastra, Porto Palermo, Kanina, and Himara, the 40 Saints Monastery of Saranda, the Mesopotami Monastery, and the Amphitheatre of Durres.

Museums, Castles, and Archeologchical Sites in Southern Albania

Source/Photo credit: INSTAT