Italy Drops all COVID-19 Entry Rules

TIRANA, June 1

All Albanian and international citizens traveling to Italy will no longer be required to present proof of vaccination, testing, or recovery starting, Wednesday, June 1st. Italy dropped all entry rules for international travelers, the Albanian Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs (MEFA). This means that now travelers can enter the neighboring country regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated. Moreover, the Ministry informs, that travel is allowed for all reasons, essential or non-essential.

Further on, travelers, will not need to fill in any form before their trip.

Albania and Italy are connected both by air and maritime ways. Numerous direct flights from Tirana to Italian destinations and vice-versa are operated daily and weekly by several airlines.

Meanwhile, those traveling by car can opt for ferry boat services that connect the cities of Durresi and Vlora with Bari, Brindisi, and Ancona.

The removal of entry rustications benefits all the Albanian citizens residing in Italy as well as Italian and international citizens who travel between the countries for tourism, business, or other reasons.

Read also: Greece Drops all COVID-19 Entry Requirements

Source: MEFA

Photo: The village of Vernazza in Cinque Terre, Italy, from Unsplash