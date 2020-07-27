International Arrivals to Albania Plunge by 63.4% in Jan-Jun 2020

TIRANA, 27 July

The number of international visitor arrivals to Albania reported in the first half of 2020, saw a 63.4 percent year-over-year drop, the Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) confirmed.

Only in June, a total of 364,574 visitor arrivals, both Albanian and international, were reported by INSTAT. The number shows a drop of over 66 percent compared to June 2019.

The number of visitors from Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Greece, which make up the majority of regional visits, all recorded decreases of more than 50 percent during the first half of the year.

However, visitor numbers in June increased compared to May as travel restrictions were eased. Yet, only European Union residents and nationals are eligible to board outbound flights to the European Union.

Based on INSTAT data, all types of arrivals except for business visits declined during January-June. Visits for business and professional reasons increased by 11.5 percent compared to the first half of 2019.

Source: INSTAT

Photo credit: TIA