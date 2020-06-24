International Arrivals Down by 94.4% in May

TIRANA, June 24

The travel industry in Albania is facing its worst crisis since data can tell as the country saw a 94.4 percent decline in international arrivals in May, the Institute of Statistics reported on Wednesday. The widespread travel restriction and the closure of borders, airports, and seaports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are the main cause of the decline in travel and tourism. This industry, which is one of the main contributors to the Albanian economy, is expected to go through the most difficult years despite the gradual reopening of borders and easing of travel restrictions. The decline in travel and tourism threatens the livelihood of people and families that rely directly on tourism.

According to INSTAT, 46,000 people entered Albania during May. Meanwhile, the number of arrivals during the first five months of 2020 was 602,000, down to 60 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

Despite the travel restrictions, over 45,000 Albanian citizens left the country during May.

Read also: Wizz Air Opens New Base in Tirana and Launches 15 New Routes

Source: INSTAT