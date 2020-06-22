Maritime and Air Transport Restart on Monday

TIRANA, June 22

Starting Monday, all companies offering maritime and air transport services can resume their operations, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy confirmed. However, air and maritime transport are still limited as only citizens and residents from the EU can travel. Hence, a few aircraft took off from Tirana International Airport on Monday. Based on TIA’s website, only eight flights, or 30 percent of the scheduled plan, few on Monday.

As of Monday, the list of airlines flying to and from Tirana includes Austrian Airlines, Wizz Air, Air Albania, Albawings, Aegean Airlines, and Air Serbia.

Airlines are expected to increase the frequency of flights to other destinations starting July 1st.

The same applies to maritime transport. International companies offering maritime services hope to resume their activities once Albanian citizens will be allowed to travel to EU countries.

On its part, the Ministry of Infrastructure highlighted that maritime transport companies and airlines have the responsibility to inform passengers on possible limitations that are in effect in Albania or in their destination.

Source: infrastruktura.gov.al

Photo Credit: TIA