flynas to Launch Tirana-Riyadh Route this Summer

TIRANA, February 25

Travelers looking to fly between Albania and Saudi Arabia either for tourism or business purposes over the summer period can now book their tickets. In Riyadh, new summer destinations for 2020 will include Tirana too.

Saudi Arabian low-cost flynas announced that the Albanian capital will be among the ten destinations for summer 2020. The airline will operate Riyadh – Tirana – Riyadh direct route from May 20th to September 4th three times a week respectively on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

More information on visa regimes and online visa applications are available here.

About flynas

Established in 2007, flynas is the national Saudi Carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East with a fleet of 30 Airbus A320 Aircrafts, operating over 1,200 flights weekly to 35 domestic destinations and international destinations.

Read also: Airlines that fly to Albania

Medical Tourists Arrivals in Albania Double in 2019

Visa and Residence Permits for Foreigners in Albania

easyJet to Launch London-Tirana-London Route in 2020

Source/photo credit: flynas