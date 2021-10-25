Fishing Banned in Karaburun-Sazan National Marine Park

TIRANA, October 25

Fishing activity in all forms is now banned in Karaburun-Sazan National Marine Park. The decision announced by the Center of Official Publications came into effect upon publication in the Official Gazette, on October 22.

Thus, the decision adopted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development means that all forms of commercial and recreational fishing are prohibited in the National Marine Park area. Thus, it’s banned to fish from the shore or a boat, dive to spear or collect fish or shellfish, collect bait, set traps and nets within the area of the marine park.

The Karaburun-Sazan National Marine Park is only of its type in Albania. Located in the Vlora area, the park contains outstanding wilderness and natural values that are essential for promoting a sustainable tourism development model. The park covers an area of 12,428 hectares.

It includes numerous landmarks such as Sazani Island, beautiful sites like Shen Vasili bay, Shen Jani Bay, and Grama Bay, and Haxhi Alia Cave, one of the largest caves in Albania.

In the meantime, there is thriving marine life underwater and divers can enjoy exploring the underwater world. Karaburun-Sazan Marine National Park encompasses a rich ecosystem of Posidonia Oceanica meadows, a seagrass species that is endemic to the Mediterranean Sea. This seagrass also serves as a habitat for other marine species that are included in the IUCN Red List. The area is also inhabited or visited by species such as sea turtles, dolphins, sharks, various types of fish, and the monk seal.

Sports-Recreational and underwater fishing in Albania

Moreover, the latest decision includes additional articles that regulate recreational and underwater fishing in Albania. Hence, sport-recreational fishing is conducted at a distance of at least 500 meters from professional fishing vessels. Sport recreational fishing activity is prohibited during the official summer tourism season from 8:30 am till 7:30 pm and at a distance at least 200 meters from the beach and 100 meters from rocky shores. Sport recreational fishing activity is allowed on piers and rocks during the summer season when using only fishing rods and in the absence of vacationers. Recreational fishing does not include the use of professional fishing tools.

In the meantime, underwater fishing halls are under the amateur category. However, it is prohibited to use oxygen tanks when diving.

It’s strictly prohibited to harvest corals, mollusk, and crustaceans, except cephalopods.

The minimum number of sea urchins per fisherman is 50m however, sea urchins cannot be taken from May to June.

Dive fishermen are not allowed to pass in frequented areas with a loaded spearfishing gun. Dive fishing is not allowed at a distance of at least 100 meters from rocky shores and aquaculture tanks. Dive fishing is not allowed in port entry and exit areas, from sunset till dawn. The fishermen can use a boat for navigation-equipped with the necessary tools such as flags. The total allowable catch is five kg per fisherman, however, it can be allowed more if one fish weighs over five kg. Also, the fishermen must respect the requirement of the minimal size limit for fish and cephalopod catch.

Source: Official Gazette

Photo: Cape of Gjuheza by nexhiplakoj on wikiloc