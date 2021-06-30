Walk the Most Scenic Hike Between the Ionian and Adriatic Seas

TIRANA, June 30

Do you love long coastal walks? The Two Seas Breeze (Flladi i dy deteve) is the right trail for you. The Two Seas Breeze is a 54 km hike that takes you from Brisani Pass to the Cape of Gjuheza, the westernmost point of Albania. Catching views of Brisani Bay, Orikumi Lagoon, Zhanpoveli Beach, Shen Vasili Beach, Sazani Island as seen from Ilqe Peak, and the Cape of Gjuheza and walking the once mysterious Karaburun Peninsula are some of the highlights of this trail.

On this walk, you’ll take in the stunning views over the rugged Ionian and Adriatic coasts of the peninsula.

This is a challenging trail that takes three days to complete. A guide is recommended even though the trail is completely marked and accessible with the wikiloc app. The hike is difficult and the elevation gain is 1135m.

Source: Radhima Visitors’ Center

Photo Credit: @nexhiplakoj wikiloc