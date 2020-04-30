Cultural Tourism Hit by COVID-19 in Q1

TIRANA, April 29

Recent data from the Albanian Institute of Statistics show that the novel coronavirus had a major impact on cultural life and tourism. According to INSTAT, the number of cultural events and activities declined significantly during the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.

Meanwhile, the number of visitors to cultural heritage sites such as museums, castles and monuments, and archeological parks declined by over 52 percent in Q1, 2019.

The official data show a total number of 31,457 people visited sites of cultural heritage in Q1. Over 5,500 were international visitors. Trends show that castles and monuments received the highest number of visitors followed by archeological parks. On their part, international visitors preferred museums, followed by castles and other monuments.

Source: INSTAT

Photo credit:IIA