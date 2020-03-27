Coronavirus: Albania to Introduce Stronger Measures

TIRANA, March 27

Starting Monday, March 30th, a new measure to slow the spread of the new coronavirus will come into effect. Prime Minister Edi Rama announced on Friday on his Facebook page that only one person per family will be allowed to leave the house for grocery shopping. The person has to apply for an e-permit through email or a text message. The Premier said that the new measure will be implemented with the help of a new online app. More details are expected.

Moreover, he added that a curfew will be in place starting Saturday at 13:00 hours until Monday at 05:00 hours.

So far, 186 cases have been confirmed in Albania, eight people have died, while 31 patients have recovered.

Source: Prime Ministers’ FB

Photo credit: Alket Islami