Albania Covid-19 Cases Jump to 186 on Friday

TIRANA, March 27

As of Friday, 186 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Albania, according to Public Health authorities. Some 12 additional cases were reported during the last 24 hours including two from the city of Puka.

Tirana continues to see most cases, jumping from 102 to 107. Moreover, the number of deaths related to the coronavirus reached eight on Friday while a total of 31 patients have recovered. Even though recovered, those patients must stay in self-isolation.

The total number of tests conducted is 1,246.

Breakdown of total active cases by city

Tirana – 107

Durresi – 11

Lushnja – 4

Elbasani – 5

Fieri – 20

Rrogozhina – 2

Kavaja – 4

Korca – 12

Vlora – 5

Shkodra – 4

Lezha – 4

Berati – 1

Hasi – 2

Kruja – 1

Tropoja – 2

Puka – 2

Source: Public Health Institute