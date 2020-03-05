Albania’s Hydro Power Generation Falls 39.1% in 2019

TIRANA, March 5

The latest numbers on the power sector in Albania seem to point out that climate change could cloud the hydropower sector in a rainless future.

According to the Institute of Statistics (INSTAT), Albania’s net electricity generation in 2019 decreased by 39.1 percent compared to 2018.

The data show that public hydropower plants (HPP) generated 57.2 percent of electricity, while independent power producers accounted for 42.3 percent of the net domestic electricity.

Meanwhile, 0.5 percent of power was generated by other producers of renewable energy, but they were not specified.



Public HPPs generated 2,981 GWh in 2019 from 5,851 in 2018.

Meanwhile, private power producers generated 2,205 GWh from 2,701 GWh in 2018.

The decline in power generation resulted in increased imports and fewer exports. The data show a year-over-year comparison by GWh and not by monetary value.

According to worldexporters.com, Albania’s exported $54 million worth of electricity in 2018.

INSTAT’s report shows that gross exports decreased from 2,685 GWh in 2018 to 770 GWh in 2018.

In 2019 Albania imported 3,177 GWh while in 2018, energy imports were 1.772 GWh.

Besides the threat of climate change, Albanian authorities have been recommended to cut dependence on the hydropower sector as it has a major impact on the environment and river ecosystems.

Read also: Albania Invites Bids for 140MW Solar PV Plant

How to Gain Energy Independence with Solar Panels

Bern Convention Urges Albanian Govt to Suspend HHP Projects on Vjosa

Albania 7th in Europe for Share of Renewable Energy

Source: INSTAT